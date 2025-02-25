1 in stable condition after dog attack in Dayton over the weekend

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that initially appeared to be life-threatening, but at the hospital his status was changed to stable with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident was captured on video and reportedly showed multiple dogs attacking the man and neighbors trying to intervene.

Police said the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center staff arrived and initially removed two dogs from Kensington Drive; however, additional dogs were found at the residence and no one answered the door.

The number of dogs involved is unknown.

The suspect is a 45-year-old man, but additional details were not available, according to police.