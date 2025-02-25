1 in stable condition after dog attack in Dayton over the weekend

A 60-year-old man is injured after dogs attacked and bit him Saturday afternoon in Dayton.
Dayton crews were dispatched to reports of an animal attack before 2:30 p.m. at a house in the 1900 block of Kensington Drive, according to the Dayton Police Department.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that initially appeared to be life-threatening, but at the hospital his status was changed to stable with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The incident was captured on video and reportedly showed multiple dogs attacking the man and neighbors trying to intervene.
Police said the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center staff arrived and initially removed two dogs from Kensington Drive; however, additional dogs were found at the residence and no one answered the door.
The number of dogs involved is unknown.
The suspect is a 45-year-old man, but additional details were not available, according to police.
