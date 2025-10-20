1 injured, 1 in custody after stabbing in Dayton

Zecchini said police found a 37-year-old man with a non-life-threatening stab wound after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him. He was transported to a local hospital.

The 43-year-old woman was arguing and yelling at her boyfriend and broke several things in the home before stabbing him in the leg, he said.

The woman was arrested and transported to Montgomery County Jail.

“The case has been referred to the City of Dayton’s prosecutor’s office for misdemeanor assault charges,” Zecchini said. “Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident.”