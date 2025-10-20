1 injured, 1 in custody after stabbing in Dayton

One man is injured and a woman is in custody following a stabbing in Dayton on Saturday.
Crews responded to reports of a stabbing at the 1600 block of Radio Road before 6 a.m., according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini at the Dayton Police Department.
Zecchini said police found a 37-year-old man with a non-life-threatening stab wound after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him. He was transported to a local hospital.
The 43-year-old woman was arguing and yelling at her boyfriend and broke several things in the home before stabbing him in the leg, he said.
The woman was arrested and transported to Montgomery County Jail.
“The case has been referred to the City of Dayton’s prosecutor’s office for misdemeanor assault charges,” Zecchini said. “Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident.”
