1 injured after being hit by a vehicle in Washington Twp.

1 hour ago
One person was injured after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in Washington Twp.

Washington Twp. crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 7:06 a.m. at the 600 block of East Whipp Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A person on a bicycle had been hit by a vehicle and transported to a hospital in Kettering with unknown injuries, dispatch said.

Additional details are not yet available.

