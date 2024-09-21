1 injured after being hit by a vehicle in Washington Twp.

One person was injured after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in Washington Twp.
Washington Twp. crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 7:06 a.m. at the 600 block of East Whipp Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A person on a bicycle had been hit by a vehicle and transported to a hospital in Kettering with unknown injuries, dispatch said.
Additional details are not yet available.
In Other News
1
1 injured after vehicle hits pole in Harrison Twp.
2
1 flown, 1 driven to hospital after crash into school bus in Preble...
3
Kettering Fairmont HS reports whooping cough case
4
Police in suburbs see rash of auto thefts, one had masked, armed...
5
Dayton Vitality Hotel could open this year at former Crowne Plaza...
About the Author