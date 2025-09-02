1 injured after being thrown off ATV in Clayton

A woman was seriously injured after she was thrown off an ATV in Clayton over the weekend.
Crews responded to reports of an ATV crash around 6:40 p.m. Saturday at the 100 block of Diamond Mill Road, according to a crash report from the Clayton Police Department.
A 2022 Linhai ATV was traveling in a backyard at 20 mph and made a sharp turn, which caused the driver and passenger to be thrown off.
The report said the driver was seriously injured and transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
