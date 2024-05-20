BreakingNews
1 injured after crash into parked vehicle Saturday

15 minutes ago
A motorcyclist was injured after hitting a parked vehicle in Troy on Saturday afternoon.

Troy crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 3:21 p.m. at the 2600 block of Stonebridge Drive, according to the Troy Police Department.

“Two witnesses stated to officers that the motorcyclist was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a parked car,” police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for suspected serious injuries.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

