1 injured after crash into parked vehicle Saturday

A motorcyclist was injured after hitting a parked vehicle in Troy on Saturday afternoon.
Troy crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 3:21 p.m. at the 2600 block of Stonebridge Drive, according to the Troy Police Department.
“Two witnesses stated to officers that the motorcyclist was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a parked car,” police said.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for suspected serious injuries.
