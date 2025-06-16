1 injured after crashing into guardrail, house and tree in Preble County

Breaking: U.S. 35 lane closures expected at I-675 intersection for bridge work near Beavercreek

1 hour ago
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Preble County Saturday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched on reports of an injury crash around 2:22 p.m. in the 6000 block of U.S. 35, east of West Alexandria, according to Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson.

A 77 year-old Eaton man was traveling west on U.S. 35 when his vehicle left the south side of the roadway and hit a guardrail, Simpson said. The vehicle rode the guardrail until it entered a yard and struck an antique plow, which hit the house. The vehicle continued until it hit a tree.

The driver was transported to Kettering Hospital’s Main Campus with non-life threatening injuries.

