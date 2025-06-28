1 injured after falling from overhang in Dayton Saturday

At least one person was injured after falling from a overhang in Dayton Saturday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a person trapped on an overhang at the 200 block of North Main Street around midnight, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries, according to dispatch.

Additional details are not yet available.

