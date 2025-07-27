1 injured after Jefferson Twp. shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in Montgomery County on Sunday.
Crews responded to reports of a shooting at the 7000 block of Bronson Street around 10:48 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said upon arrival, deputies found that an adult man had been shot.
He was transported by Jefferson Twp. medics to a local hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival, the sheriff’s office said.
This is under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
