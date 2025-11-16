1 injured after shooting in Beavercreek

A juvenile was injured in a shooting in Beavercreek on Saturday night.
Crews responded to the 3600 block of McElrath Pike on reports of a large party and multiple gunshots around 11:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Beavercreek Police Department.
“With assistance from neighboring agencies, officers secured the scene and determined there was no threat to the public,” police wrote in the post.
Police said one juvenile sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital.
A firearm was recovered and secured, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
