1 injured after shooting in Dayton last week

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Dayton last week.

Crews responded to reports of a shooting at the 0 block of Wroe Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson at the Dayton Police Department.

Police said crews found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound at the scene.

He was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

