1 injured after shooting in Dayton last week

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Dayton last week.
Crews responded to reports of a shooting at the 0 block of Wroe Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson at the Dayton Police Department.
Police said crews found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound at the scene.
He was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.
