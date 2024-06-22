1 injured after shooting in north Dayton early Saturday morning

One person is injured following a shooting early Saturday in north Dayton.
Dayton crews were dispatched on reports of a shooting around 6:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of Norris Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. The address is in the Eagle Ridge Apartments off Needmore Road, west of Dixie.
Dispatch said the person was shot and transported to Miami Valley Hospital for unknown injuries.
A 911 caller said “she was shot” and the woman is outside. The caller later added she was shot in the chest and they didn’t know who shot the victim.
Additional details are not yet available.
In Other News
1
50th anniversary Dayton Air Show ready for crowds, heat, aerial...
2
DRIVER’S SIDE: Sports sedan that packs a punch
3
Man's body pulled from Mad River in Eastwood MetroPark
4
Rite Aid to close all Ohio stores, transfer prescriptions to Walgreens...
5
Trotwood man accused of burning garage, trying to ignite house, too
About the Author