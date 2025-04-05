1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Darke County Saturday

The sheriff’s office said a 2023 GMC truck went southbound on State Route 503 when it traveled left of the centerline and off the left side of the roadway, striking a tree head-on.

CareFlight was requested at the scene, but could not fly due to weather conditions.

The sheriff’s office said Arcanum Rescue transported the driver to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, and that he is in stable condition.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.