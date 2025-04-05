1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Darke County Saturday

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Ohio 503 Saturday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash at the 200 block of State Route 503 round 5:36 a.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a 2023 GMC truck went southbound on State Route 503 when it traveled left of the centerline and off the left side of the roadway, striking a tree head-on.

Explore3 people injured after 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

CareFlight was requested at the scene, but could not fly due to weather conditions.

The sheriff’s office said Arcanum Rescue transported the driver to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, and that he is in stable condition.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

In Other News
1
Crews are on scene for water rescue in Darke County
2
Miami Conservancy District activate flood protection systems due to...
3
3 juveniles injured after Xenia shooting
4
3 people injured after 2-vehicle crash in Darke County
5
AES Ohio electric price auction delayed as prices rise for other...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.