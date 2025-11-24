Breaking: Name, Image and Likeness proposal approved by OHSAA schools

1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Dayton

ajc.com

Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Dayton on Monday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a rollover crash before 6 a.m. on State Route 4 southbound at the State Route 444 exit, according to the Dayton Police Department.

ExploreTeenager ID’d in fatal Saturday crash in Dayton

The vehicle’s sole occupant was removed with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The exit ramp was closed for less than an hour.

In Other News
1
Dayton could raise water, sewer rates by more than 8% next three years
2
Final defense bill action expected soon
3
Land of Illusion’s Christmas Glow is a 2-mile drive-thru experience...
4
Man charged after animals found without food, water in Preble County
5
5 people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Greene County

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.