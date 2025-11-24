1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Dayton

One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Dayton on Monday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a rollover crash before 6 a.m. on State Route 4 southbound at the State Route 444 exit, according to the Dayton Police Department.
The vehicle’s sole occupant was removed with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The exit ramp was closed for less than an hour.
