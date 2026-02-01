1 injured after stabbing in Dayton on Oakridge Drive

One person was injured Sunday after a stabbing in Dayton.
A person walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a stab wound around 1:09 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch said the victim told the hospital the stabbing happened on Oakridge Drive, but did not provide further details.
Additional details are not yet available.
This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.
