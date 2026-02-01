1 injured after stabbing in Dayton on Oakridge Drive

ajc.com

.
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

One person was injured Sunday after a stabbing in Dayton.

A person walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a stab wound around 1:09 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch said the victim told the hospital the stabbing happened on Oakridge Drive, but did not provide further details.

Additional details are not yet available.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

In Other News
1
Hedgehog will test its shadow Monday at Boonshoft Museum
2
Stolen Trotwood vehicle pursued by more than 8 police agencies
3
Celebrate Black History Month with a visit to these Ohio landmarks
4
TSA to require fee starting Sunday if passengers don’t have REAL ID or...
5
Downton Dayton Arcade begins to open more to public, hosting more...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.