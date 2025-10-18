1 injured after stabbing in Dayton

A man was injured from a stabbing in Dayton Saturday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a stabbing at the 1600 block of Radio Road around 5:50 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A 911 caller said he “had a stab wound and I am bleeding out.” In the call, he said he was stabbed in the leg and was in the back of a building somewhere.
He added he wasn’t sure who the suspect was.
Additional details are not yet available.
