1 injured after stabbing in Dayton

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A man was injured from a stabbing in Dayton Saturday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a stabbing at the 1600 block of Radio Road around 5:50 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A 911 caller said he “had a stab wound and I am bleeding out.” In the call, he said he was stabbed in the leg and was in the back of a building somewhere.

He added he wasn’t sure who the suspect was.

Additional details are not yet available.

In Other News
1
DPS foresees fiscal issues; board asks for solutions before problem...
2
Water main break in Montgomery County Saturday
3
UD business students help build Habitat for Humanity home for Dayton...
4
Are you impacted by the federal shutdown? We want to hear from you
5
Voters in the Carlisle school district to consider repeal of previously...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.