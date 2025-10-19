1 injured after vehicle collided with motorcycle in Harrison Twp. Saturday

The sheriff’s office said a Dodge Durango was traveling westbound on Needmore Road and turned left into the driveway of the 2500 block of Needmore Road.

The driver failed to yield the right of way and crashed into a motorcycle who came eastbound, according to the sheriff’s office.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The Dodge Durango driver was cited for this crash, according to the sheriff’s office.