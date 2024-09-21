1 injured after vehicle hits pole in Harrison Twp.

One person was injured after a vehicle hit a pole Saturday in Harrison Twp.

Crews responded to reports of an single-vehicle crash at Shoup Mill Road and North Main Street at about midnight, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

A white Dodge hit a pole, dispatch said.

Dispatch confirmed unknown injuries and that one person was transported to a local hospital.

Additional details are not yet available.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.