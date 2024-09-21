1 injured after vehicle hits pole in Harrison Twp.

One person was injured after a vehicle hit a pole Saturday in Harrison Twp.
Crews responded to reports of an single-vehicle crash at Shoup Mill Road and North Main Street at about midnight, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.
A white Dodge hit a pole, dispatch said.
Dispatch confirmed unknown injuries and that one person was transported to a local hospital.
Additional details are not yet available.
