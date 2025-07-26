1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Darke

At least one person is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash at the intersection of State Route 118 and Horatio Harris Creek Road around 3:55 p.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a 2021 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling westbound on Horatio Harris Creek Road and failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign to a northbound 2017 Ford Fusion.

Both vehicles collided within the intersection and traveled off the west side of the roadway.

One person was treated and release at the scene, while the second person was transported by Greenville Twp. Rescue and transferred to a Miami Valley Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) for transport to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.