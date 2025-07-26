1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Darke

Deputies said a 2021 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling westbound on Horatio Harris Creek Road and failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign to a northbound 2017 Ford Fusion.

Both vehicles collided within the intersection and traveled off the west side of the roadway.

One person was treated and release at the scene, while the second person was transported by Greenville Twp. Rescue and transferred to a Miami Valley Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) for transport to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.