1 injured in accidental shooting Sunday

One person was accidentally shot and injured early Sunday morning in Dayton.

Crews responded to reports of a person shot around 4:35 a.m. at the 2200 block of Fauver Avenue, according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini at the Dayton Police Department.

Zecchini said upon arrival, police officers found a 20-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital.

“The 20-year-old and his 22-year-old friend were drinking and dry firing the gun at one another periodically throughout the night,” Zecchini said, “At one point, they heard a noise outside and loaded the firearm. Later, the 22-year-old fired it at the 20-year-old, accidentally shooting him after forgetting the gun was loaded.”

Detectives from the Violent Offender Unit are investigating the incident.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.