1 injured in accidental shooting Sunday

Zecchini said upon arrival, police officers found a 20-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital.

“The 20-year-old and his 22-year-old friend were drinking and dry firing the gun at one another periodically throughout the night,” Zecchini said, “At one point, they heard a noise outside and loaded the firearm. Later, the 22-year-old fired it at the 20-year-old, accidentally shooting him after forgetting the gun was loaded.”

Detectives from the Violent Offender Unit are investigating the incident.