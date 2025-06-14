1 injured in Jefferson Twp. shooting

A shooting in Jefferson Twp. involved one person being injured.

Crews were dispatched on reports of a shooting around 12:40 a.m. Saturday at 300 block of Lawncrest Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A 911 caller said “someone is being shot” and the victim was shot in the leg and chest.

More information has not been released.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.