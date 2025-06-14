1 injured in Jefferson Twp. shooting

A shooting in Jefferson Twp. involved one person being injured.
Crews were dispatched on reports of a shooting around 12:40 a.m. Saturday at 300 block of Lawncrest Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A 911 caller said “someone is being shot” and the victim was shot in the leg and chest.
More information has not been released.
