Breaking: The Latest: Trump calls for Iranians to rise up as US and Israel launch strikes on Iran

1 injured in motorcycle crash in Montgomery County

Premier Health's CareFlight Air and Mobile medical helicopter. PROVIDED/PREMIER HEALTH

Credit: Wm Jones

Credit: Wm Jones

Premier Health's CareFlight Air and Mobile medical helicopter. PROVIDED/PREMIER HEALTH
Local News
By
47 minutes ago
X

One person was injured in a motorcycle crash in German Twp. on Saturday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash around 3:13 a.m. in the area of South Diamond Mill Road and Little Forest Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch said CareFlight was called to the scene but could not provide additional details.

A 911 caller said there was a motorcycle and a body on the road. The caller said the person wasn’t moving.

The caller also said the motorcycle was in the ditch.

In Other News
1
Piqua Seed Library springs to life for community gardeners
2
Financial challenges for local schools, the Flyers and RedHawks win and...
3
Ombudsman office has been helping locals with concerns for 55 years
4
Deputies: Woman drove through yards trying to hit man with minivan
5
1 dead, child injured after Greene County crash

About the Author

Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.