1 injured in motorcycle crash in Montgomery County

One person was injured in a motorcycle crash in German Twp. on Saturday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash around 3:13 a.m. in the area of South Diamond Mill Road and Little Forest Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch said CareFlight was called to the scene but could not provide additional details.
A 911 caller said there was a motorcycle and a body on the road. The caller said the person wasn’t moving.
The caller also said the motorcycle was in the ditch.
