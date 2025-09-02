1 injured in reported stabbing in Dayton

One person was injured following a reported stabbing in Dayton Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a stabbing at the 800 block of Clarkson Avenue around 2:28 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch said a person was transported to a local hospital but information about their condition was not available.
Additional details are not yet available.
