1 injured in reported stabbing in Dayton

Local News
49 minutes ago
One person was injured following a reported stabbing in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a stabbing at the 800 block of Clarkson Avenue around 2:28 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch said a person was transported to a local hospital but information about their condition was not available.

Additional details are not yet available.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.