1 injured, sister in custody after alleged domestic dispute shooting in Dayton

An argument between two sisters living at the same house took place before the shooting, Bailey said.

The 34-year-old suspect shot her 35-year-old sister in the upper shoulder area and hit her in the head with a firearm, she said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in a personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail for felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and domestic violence.

“The case was presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and charges were approved,” Bailey said.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Family Justice Center are investigating this incident.