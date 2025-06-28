1 injured with a gunshot wound to the back, police say

A 49-year-old man was shot in the back in Dayton Saturday afternoon.
Crews responded to reports of a person shot on the 4000 block of Middlehurst Lane around 1:52 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch said the injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening, but could not confirm if the man was transported to a local hospital.
There’s no information regarding potential suspects, or what led up to the shooting, according to dispatch.
