1 injured with a gunshot wound to the back, police say

45 minutes ago
A 49-year-old man was shot in the back in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of a person shot on the 4000 block of Middlehurst Lane around 1:52 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch said the injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening, but could not confirm if the man was transported to a local hospital.

There’s no information regarding potential suspects, or what led up to the shooting, according to dispatch.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.