1 juvenile dead, 3 juveniles injured in single-vehicle Greene County crash

ajc.com

Local News
By
46 minutes ago
X

A single-vehicle crash killed one juvenile and injured three others Friday night in Xenia Twp.

Crews responded to reports of a fatal crash around 8:57 p.m. at Brush Row Road near Stevenson Road, according to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The patrol said a juvenile was driving a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser westbound on Brush Row Road when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected, traveled off the left side of the roadway and hit two fences.

It then over-turned and hit a third fence before coming to rest, according to OSHP.

The Chrysler was occupied by four juveniles at the time of the crash with one pronounced dead at the scene and the three others transported to local hospitals.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Central State Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Xenia Police Department, Miami Twp. Fire & EMS, Xenia Twp/ Fire & EMS, Greene County Engineer’s Office, Greene County Coroner’s Office and Parson’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Candidate drops out of Kettering judge’s race
2
Person accused of assaulting cousin with knife while intoxicated...
3
Franklin council won’t fill vacancy until after election
4
Miami County commissioners continue mulling over options for jail
5
Column: Censorship and its effect on local comedians

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.