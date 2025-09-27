1 juvenile dead, 3 juveniles injured in single-vehicle Greene County crash

The patrol said a juvenile was driving a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser westbound on Brush Row Road when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected, traveled off the left side of the roadway and hit two fences.

It then over-turned and hit a third fence before coming to rest, according to OSHP.

The Chrysler was occupied by four juveniles at the time of the crash with one pronounced dead at the scene and the three others transported to local hospitals.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Central State Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Xenia Police Department, Miami Twp. Fire & EMS, Xenia Twp/ Fire & EMS, Greene County Engineer’s Office, Greene County Coroner’s Office and Parson’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.