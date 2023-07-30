X

1 killed in Kettering gas station shooting

Local News
By
Updated 19 minutes ago

One person is dead following a shooting early Sunday at a BP gas station in Kettering.

Kettering Police Dept. responded on reports of a shooting at 6:09 a.m. at the gas station located on 2361 South Smithville Road, according to statement from Tyler Johnson, the public information officer, for Kettering Police.

The police department arrived and found a male dead, according to Johnson. A suspect was not on scene at the time, and police have not released the ID of the suspect or the person who died.

ExploreOfficials ID pilot killed in helicopter crash near I-70

On Sunday afternoon, Kettering Police had a person of interest detained for questioning, Johnson said.

“Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we move through this investigation,” he said.

KPD said it will update with new information Monday morning.

In Other News
1
1 person injured in shooting Saturday in Dayton
2
1 person hurt in crash into pole in Dayton
3
Air show sets record attendance, organizers confirm
4
Power has been mostly restored to most areas after Friday’s storms
5
Inflation driving up cost of back-to-school items, leaving local...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top