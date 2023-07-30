1 killed in Kettering gas station shooting

One person is dead following a shooting early Sunday at a BP gas station in Kettering.

Kettering Police Dept. responded on reports of a shooting at 6:09 a.m. at the gas station located on 2361 South Smithville Road, according to statement from Tyler Johnson, the public information officer, for Kettering Police.

The police department arrived and found a male dead, according to Johnson. A suspect was not on scene at the time, and police have not released the ID of the suspect or the person who died.

On Sunday afternoon, Kettering Police had a person of interest detained for questioning, Johnson said.

“Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we move through this investigation,” he said.

KPD said it will update with new information Monday morning.