1 killed today in multi-vehicle crash in Greene County

A three-vehicle crash on U.S. 68 today in Greene County killed one person.
Crews responded to reports of a multi-vehicle around 11:36 a.m. at the 1500 block of U.S. 68, according to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The patrol said no other injuries were reported.
Additional details regarding what led up to the crash were not available as the patrolmen continue their investigation.
