1 man stabbed after fight in Harrison Twp. on Sunday

Local News
1 hour ago
A stabbing was reported after a fight between two people in Harrison Twp. on Sunday morning.

Harrison Twp. crews responded to reports of a felonious assault at the 5200 block of Wenz Court around 2:30 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A fight happened between a woman and man and ended in a stabbing, the sheriff’s office said. The man was stabbed in the lower back, sheriff’s office added.

The man was transported to Kettering Health Dayton with non-life-threatening injuries by Harrison Twp. medics.

