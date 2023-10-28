1 person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into tree in Dayton

A person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Dayton on Friday night.

Dayton crews responded to reports of a one-vehicle crash at the South Smithville Road and Burkhardt Avenue intersection around 10:43 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

One person was initially trapped within the vehicle, and crews extricated them, dispatch said. The person was out by 11:15 p.m., dispatch added.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for unknown injuries.

We will update as we learn more.