1 person injured after vehicle crashes into Dayton building

A two-vehicle crash led to one of the vehicles crashing into a building Saturday morning.

Dayton crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at Riverside Drive near East Helena Street around 9:57 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

It is unknown what led up to the crashes.

One person was transported to Kettering Health Dayton for unknown injuries.

Additional details regarding if anyone was inside the building or the amount of damage involved are not yet available.

