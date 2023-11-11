1 person injured in overnight Dayton stabbing

A person was injured in a stabbing that took place in North Dayton’s Riverdale neighborhood Saturday morning.

Dayton crews were dispatched around 12:39 a.m. on reports of people arguing on East Mumma Avenue between Main Street and Riverside Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

It is unknown what led up to the stabbing.

One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, however the extent of their injuries was not known, police dispatch officials said.

No one is in custody at this time.