1 person injured in overnight shooting in Dayton

Local News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A person was injured in a shooting in Dayton on Saturday night.

The call came in 8:36 p.m. on reports of a shooting along the 300 block of Superior Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A man was shot in the back, dispatch said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Details about his condition is not available. Additional information is not yet known.

No descriptions of the shooter is available, according to the dispatch.

The shooting is under investigation.

We will update as we learn more.

