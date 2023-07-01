1 person injured in two-vehicle crash in Moraine

At least one person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Moraine early Saturday morning.
Moraine police and crews were dispatched around 1:02 a.m. at Main Street and Dryden Road on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to Moraine Dispatch.
No details are available yet on how the crash happened.
One person was taken to a local hospital, dispatch said. The condition of their injuries is unknown.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage.
We will update as we learn more.
About the Author