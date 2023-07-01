X

1 person injured in two-vehicle crash in Moraine

Local News
By
12 minutes ago

At least one person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Moraine early Saturday morning.

Moraine police and crews were dispatched around 1:02 a.m. at Main Street and Dryden Road on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to Moraine Dispatch.

No details are available yet on how the crash happened.

One person was taken to a local hospital, dispatch said. The condition of their injuries is unknown.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

We will update as we learn more.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

