1 person seriously injured after hitting state patrol cruiser on I-75

A 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north on I-75 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a bridge abutment, OSHP said.

“Due to the Volkswagen’s location and associated crash debris, the right lane of travel was temporarily shut down during the crash investigation,” the patrol said.

No injuries were reported. The driver of the Jetta was found to be at fault and cited.

Shortly afterwards, crews responded to reports of a second crash on I-75 around 4:20 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2001 GMC Sierra was traveling north on I-75 in the right lane and hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol marked cruiser in the right lane.

OSHP said the cruiser was parked in the right lane with its overhead emergency lights and left arrow activated, temporarily shutting down the lane for the first crash.

The patrol said a uniformed trooper, a person accompanying the trooper through the Patrol’s Ride Along program and a 24-year-old passenger from the first crash near mile marker 66 were in the cruiser.

The trooper was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for minor injuries, while the trooper’s ridealong passenger and the first crash passenger were treated at the scene for possible injuries.

The GMC Sierra driver from the second crash was initially transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for serious life-threatening injuries and then was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital.