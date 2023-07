One person was shot in the head in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Crews were sent around 5:48 a.m. to Howell Avenue and South Euclid Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to the Montgomery County Regional Center Dispatch.

The person was sent to Miami Valley Hospital in life-threatening condition, according to dispatch.

Additional information about the shooting or any suspects is not yet available.

We will update as we learn more.