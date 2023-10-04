1 person stabbed in reported fight in Dayton Wednesday

One person was reportedly stabbing following a fight in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police and Fire were dispatched on reports of a stabbing around 12:25 a.m. on the 1300 block of Jordan Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A 911 caller said they witnessed a fight between men and believed one of them was stabbed, dispatch said.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital; however, the extent of their condition is not yet known.

Some people were transported to the Dayton Safety Building but no arrests were made, dispatch added.

The stabbing is under investigation.