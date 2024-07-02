1 rescued, taken to hospital in Dayton house fire

The fire was reported shortly before 7 a.m. at a single-story house in the 1000 block of Charleston Boulevard.

Smoke was showing when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

A 911 caller told dispatchers a woman was inside a house that was on fire.

“The house is burning,” the caller said. “It’s smoking really bad on the inside.”

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.