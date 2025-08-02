1 seriously injured after collision with sheriff’s deputy in Harrison Twp.

A two-vehicle crash involving a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy left one person with serious injuries Saturday morning in Harrison Twp.

The crash happened along Needmore Road at the I-75 southbound on-ramp around 1:45 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

“The deputy was traveling eastbound on Needmore Road in a marked Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and as he approached the I-75 southbound on-ramp, a blue GMC pick-up truck traveling west on Needmore Road turned in front of the deputy’s cruiser to enter the on-ramp to I-75 southbound,” the sheriff’s office said. “This caused a collision with the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office cruiser.”

The driver of the GMC pickup truck was transported by medics to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived on scene and conducted a traffic accident investigation, and the matter remains under investigation by OSHP.

