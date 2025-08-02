1 seriously injured after collision with sheriff’s deputy in Harrison Twp.

“The deputy was traveling eastbound on Needmore Road in a marked Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and as he approached the I-75 southbound on-ramp, a blue GMC pick-up truck traveling west on Needmore Road turned in front of the deputy’s cruiser to enter the on-ramp to I-75 southbound,” the sheriff’s office said. “This caused a collision with the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office cruiser.”

The driver of the GMC pickup truck was transported by medics to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived on scene and conducted a traffic accident investigation, and the matter remains under investigation by OSHP.