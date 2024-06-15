1 seriously injured in Darke County sports bike crash early Saturday

A Darke County man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Hollansburg, which is located around 50 minutes north of Dayton.
Rescue workers were dispatched to the 400 block of Chenoweth Road on reports of single-vehicle injury crash around 3:58 a.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
An 18-year-old driver of a Kawasaki KX300 was traveling west on Chenoweth Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road to the right and hit a fence before being ejected from the motorcycle, deputies said.
The man has not been identified by the sheriff’s office.
He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for serious injuries.
Deputies said the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of crash.
In Other News
1
YMCAs in Dayton area offering free memberships for junior high students
2
8 private Warren County gardens part of tour in Lebanon
3
Two Miami County camps offer activities for children
4
Air Force Band of Flight to perform free concert in Vandalia
5
Portion of Spring Valley Pike closed for 3 days starting Monday
About the Author