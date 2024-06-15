1 seriously injured in Darke County sports bike crash early Saturday

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A Darke County man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Hollansburg, which is located around 50 minutes north of Dayton.

Rescue workers were dispatched to the 400 block of Chenoweth Road on reports of single-vehicle injury crash around 3:58 a.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

An 18-year-old driver of a Kawasaki KX300 was traveling west on Chenoweth Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road to the right and hit a fence before being ejected from the motorcycle, deputies said.

The man has not been identified by the sheriff’s office.

ExploreDayton man charged with murder in the 2007 death of his mother

He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for serious injuries.

Deputies said the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of crash.

In Other News
1
YMCAs in Dayton area offering free memberships for junior high students
2
8 private Warren County gardens part of tour in Lebanon
3
Two Miami County camps offer activities for children
4
Air Force Band of Flight to perform free concert in Vandalia
5
Portion of Spring Valley Pike closed for 3 days starting Monday

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top