1 seriously injured in Darke County sports bike crash early Saturday

An 18-year-old driver of a Kawasaki KX300 was traveling west on Chenoweth Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road to the right and hit a fence before being ejected from the motorcycle, deputies said.

The man has not been identified by the sheriff’s office.

He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for serious injuries.

Deputies said the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of crash.