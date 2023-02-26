X
Dark Mode Toggle

1 shot at Dayton apartment complex

Local News
By , Staff Writer
39 minutes ago

A shooting at an apartment complex in Dayton on Sunday afternoon left a man injured.

Crews were called to the scene in the 2200 block of Hepburn Avenue, according to initial reports. A medic was also requested.

Responders arrived at about 2:20 p.m. on reports of a man shot in the leg, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

A suspect fled on foot through the apartment complex, dispatch said. Additional details are not yet available.

In Other News
1
5 receive Hero Award for roles in saving man from heart attack
2
1 killed, 1 injured in I-75 crash in Warren County
3
Air Force reverses ‘adverse actions’ against those who sought vaccine...
4
Kettering man sentenced to 14 months for Jan. 6 Capitol breach
5
Amy Grant, multi-platinum artist, finds hidden gems in tough times...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top