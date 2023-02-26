1 shot at Dayton apartment complex

A shooting at an apartment complex in Dayton on Sunday afternoon left a man injured.
Crews were called to the scene in the 2200 block of Hepburn Avenue, according to initial reports. A medic was also requested.
Responders arrived at about 2:20 p.m. on reports of a man shot in the leg, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
A suspect fled on foot through the apartment complex, dispatch said. Additional details are not yet available.
