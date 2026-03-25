Breaking: 1 dead after being shot by police on Third Street in downtown Dayton

1 dead after being shot by police on Third Street in downtown Dayton

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
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Updated 20 minutes ago
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One person is dead after being shot by Dayton police in downtown Tuesday evening, said Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal.

Police tape and cruisers blocked off East Third Street from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard on Tuesday night, near the downtown Dayton Metro Library and the Fire Blocks District. Parts of St. Clair Street were shut down.

Dayton police blocked off East Third Street from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard after a fatal officer-involved shooting in downtown on Tuesday night. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

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Afzal said the initial investigation indicates that at about 9:28 p.m. Tuesday night two officers stopped an individual on a bicycle at East Second and St. Clair streets.

Afzal said a foot pursuit followed, and an officer caught up with the fleeing individual at East Third and St. Clair streets, where there was some kind of encounter. He said at that point one of the officers discharged his firearm and shot the person.

Afzal said police rendered aid, and the individual was taken to the hospital where he or she was pronounced dead. Afzal did not specify the gender of the person who was shot.

Afzal said police found a handgun at the scene. Afzal said he will know more after he reviews the body cam footage. No officers were injured.

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Afzal said he believes one officer fired one shot, based on the initial evidence.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the fatal shooting. Standard practice is to bring an outside law enforcement agency in to investigate officer-involved shootings.

“Once that investigation is done, then we’ll start our administrative investigation,” Afzal said.

“I will preface this by saying this is what we know right now,” he said, adding that more information will likely be shared with the media and the public during an upcoming briefing.

Dayton police blocked off East Third Street from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard after a fatal officer-involved shooting in downtown on Tuesday night. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

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We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

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