10 apply for open Franklin school board seat

The Franklin Board of Education will make a selection at its Monday meeting, said Rachel Ruppert-Wolfinbarger, board president.

“It will absolutely be a difficult decision, but we are lucky to have so many strong candidates,” she said.

The board held its first round of five interviews Feb. 10, and its next round is Monday.

By law, the board has 30 days to fill the position, Superintendent Mike Sander said.

The 10 candidates are:

Ashley Blevins, deputy clerk in Franklin Municipal Court, a 2002 Franklin grad, levy chairwoman for the 2024 Franklin City Schools levy and volunteer coach for Franklin Youth Soccer and Hunter Youth Recreation Association.

Jessica Callahan, head teller for the Farmers State Bank in Springboro, nearly 40-year Franklin resident, a former Girl Scouts troop leader with an associate’s in computer applications technology.

Mark Carroll, finance director for Butler County Water and Sewer Department, a U.S. Navy veteran who earned a bachelor’s in accounting and an MBA.

Brandon Fuhr-Storms, director of the Lakota YWCA, Franklin grad, earned a bachelor’s in education and serves as Franklin recreational sports coach, school activities volunteer.

Jenna Hetzler, a kindergarten teacher for Springboro Schools, a 2007 Franklin grad who earned a bachelor’s and master’s in education.

Todd Leach, millwright who works as maintenance day manager at Cleveland Cliffs, Franklin grad, Franklin Peewee Football board member, including four as vice president and three as president.

Jacob Long, sales representative for Mansea Metal, a 1996 Franklin grad with a bachelor’s in physical education, special education teaching assistant for Franklin Schools in 2013-14, when he served as high school head baseball coach.

Heather Miller, assistant director of online student retention for the University of Cincinnati, a Franklin grad, earned a bachelor’s in history and political science and a master’s in history, treasurer of Franklin Youth SAY Soccer Association.

Brian Rice, vice president of technology and infrastructure at Southern State Community College, a1994 Franklin graduate, earned a master’s in education, information systems and cybersecurity, formerly served network specialist for Franklin City Schools.

John Wheeler, a licensed professional clinical counselor with a bachelor’s and master’s in education, a 2009 Franklin grad who volunteers for the Franklin High School winter guard and as the visual designer for the Franklin marching band.