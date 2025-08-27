10 Miami County people file to be write-in candidates for November election

Three people filed as write ins for the Troy City Schools Board of Education: Mark Francis, Samuel Pierce and Kathryn Roetter. Three seats for the Troy board are on the ballot. Petitions approved so far for those seats were filed by Levi Fox and Zack Whitehead.

Two candidate petitions were ruled invalid by the elections board earlier this month. Those candidates — Theresa Packard and Jason Barnhart — have asked the board to reconsider those decisions. The Miami County Board of Elections lists the reconsideration request on the agenda for its meeting this week.

Filing as write-in candidates for the Tipp City school board were Katherine Ernst, Joshua Grear and Karen Kaibas. Voters in November will select two board members. Already approved for the ballot was a petition by Lydia Pleiman.

The board also threw out petitions by Amber Drum and Amy Poliestty. Drum has filed a request for petition reconsideration.

Other write-in candidates filing petitions were:

Kevin Woodward, Fletcher Village Council

Darnell Swank, Bradford Village Council

Brandon Hurst, West Milton Council, unexpired term ending 12/31/27

Juliann Price, Milton Union Board of Education, unexpired term ending 12/31/27

The elections board agenda also includes reconsideration requests by Jack Bastian for Piqua City Commission 3rd Ward, and Neil Theising for Miami County Educational Service Center Board.