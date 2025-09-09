100 YEARS OLD: StoryPoint Troy resident celebrates milestone birthday

As a centenarian, Fisher is one of just .03% of the U.S. population today.

He has lived to see 17 U.S. presidents, five British monarchs and nine Catholic popes. He’s witnessed the moon landing, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the creation of the internet.

Credit: Fisher Photography Credit: Fisher Photography

Fisher overcame polio at five years old, decades before the emergence of the lifesaving poliovirus vaccine, and has lived through the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently a resident of StoryPoint in Troy, Fisher was born Sept. 7, 1925, to parents John and Minnie, who raised him and his five older siblings on a farm near Arcanum in Darke County.

He recounted memories of his childhood and life on Sunday in the company of loved ones and friends, including a great-granddaughter, Lainey, who shares the same birthday, though 92 years apart.

“When my dad planted the corn, he’d sprinkle a few watermelon seeds around so that when we harvested the corn, we could grab a watermelon, take a break and find a piece of shade to eat under,” Fisher recalled while eating a slice of melon that sparked the memory. “We’d even bring a little salt shaker in our pockets.”

Fisher is a graduate of New Madison High School and Miami-Jacobs Career College. He worked as a bookkeeper for Dayton Sash & Door, working his way up to become general manager of the company.

He was married to his late wife, Jane, for 69 years before her passing in 2020.

John and Jane had two children, Suzanne and Joseph, whom they raised in Troy.

Fisher’s children, along with his three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, celebrated alongside him Sunday.

He was also awarded proclamations from Troy Mayor Robin Oda, State Rep. Jonathan Newman, and Sen. Jon Husted, who was represented by constituent aide Tyler Wright.

His granddaughter, Jenna, said she and Fisher have become closer through the years, a unique privilege she values.

“It’s cool to hear about things from his life and things he liked when he was younger that are things I’m into now; like, we have the same taste in music,” Jenna said.

Despite his age, Fisher still texts his family members often, sharing and receiving photos, and asking for help with technology.

“He’ll text me about things I’m doing or ask for help with his computer,” Jenna said. “He always says you have to adapt to changes; I think that’s played a role in him reaching 100.”

But while Fisher said there are no true secrets to longevity, a sense of humor doesn’t hurt.

“After seeing some people who go earlier and some later, it’s the luck of the draw,” he laughed.