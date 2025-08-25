$100,000 in damage estimated in Tipp City barn fire

Crews arrived to flames and smoke coming from a barn with multiple items inside, according to Tipp City Fire & EMS.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the exterior and protected a home and patio nearby from also catching fire.

The homeowner was present and confirmed no one was inside the barn, according to the fire department. They were able to move a boat and two vehicles away from the fire before crews arrived.

West Milton, Vandalia, Bethel, Elizabeth Twp. and Troy fire departments provided mutual aid.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire started in the corner of the barn, according to the fire department.

The investigation is ongoing.