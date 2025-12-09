$11.4M lottery ticket sold at Miami County drive-thru

A multi-million-dollar lottery ticket was sold at a Miami County drive-thru convenience store, Ohio Lottery announced Saturday.
The Ohio Lottery announced on social media that a Classic Lotto ticket worth $11.4 million was sold at Smitty’s Cruise-Thru at 7770 Kessler-Frederick Road in Tipp City.
In response, Smitty’s Cruise-Thru said on their own social media page, “Congratulations to our customer who won! We are so incredibly happy for you!”
