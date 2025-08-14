12 more samples test positive for West Nile Virus in Greene County

Beavercreek:

•Rotary Park

Fairborn:

• The area of West Garland Avenue to the north, South Maple Avenue to the east, East Bonomo Drive to the south and Ironwood Drive to the west.

• Cemex Reserve

• Rona Hills

• Faircreek Park

Jamestown:

• Frank Seaman Park

Xenia:

• The area of the Ohio to Erie Trail bike path to the north, South Columbus Street to the east, Cottage Grove Street to the south and the Xenia-Jamestown bike path to the west.

• The area of Massie Drive to the east, Cato Drive to the north, Rockwell Drive to the west and Kylemore Drive to the south.

People should avoid driving behind Public Health’s vehicle during spraying.

If necessary, stay at least 200 feet behind the vehicle and keep all windows closed with air conditioning control to the maximum or re-circulate position, Public Health said.

Anyone who doesn’t want the area around their home to be treated should call Public Health at 937-374-5607 or email mosquitoteam@greenecophoh.gov.