$1.2M in new state funding released for airport, West Carrollton and I-75 interchange work

The Transportation Improvement District Program will add $8.9 million to support 26 transportation projects in 19 counties, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“By investing in transportation infrastructure that aligns with local and regional priorities, we’re helping to create jobs, strengthen communities and attract private investment,” said Gov. Mike DeWine in a press release. “These funds go directly to projects that position Ohio for success now and well into the future.”

The projects are expected to support more than 19,400 jobs and more than $3 billion in private sector capital investments, according to ODOT.

Montgomery County has two projects in the cities of Union and West Carrollton and Butler County has one in Liberty Twp.

Improvements in the city of Union include the reconstruction and widening of North County Line Road west of the Peters Pike and Lightner Road intersection.

It will modernize a narrow road to efficiently move trucks and employees to an industrial park near the Dayton International Airport.

This project will support more than $500 million in private sector capital investment, it will supply 250 new jobs and will cost $500,000, according to state documents.

Improvements to West Carrollton’s River District Roadway adds a traffic signal, pavement markings and storm sewer to the Manchester Road and Marina Drive intersection.

The estimated capital investment in this area exceeds $30 million, it will supply 100 new jobs and will cost $250,000.