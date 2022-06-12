13 Warren County projects to receive state capital budget grants

Other projects and the amounts included:

Mason Makino Park, adaptive ballfields, $400,000;

Warren County Fairgrounds multipurpose facility, $400,000;

Clarksville/Camp Joy Net Zero environmental classroom, $300,000;

Springboro Clearcreek Park Trail, $250,000;

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, Empower Her camp renovations, $250,000;

Lebanon/Opportunity for All building, $200,000;

South Lebanon Veterans Park playground, $110,000;

Middletown entertainment and sports venue, $100,000;

Clearcreek Twp. pickleball courts at Patricia Allyn Park, $100,000;

Warren County Community Services, building renovations, $75,000;

Countryside YMCA, competitive sports training facility, $75,000;

Pleasant Square Community Center, $75,000.

Earlier this year, the Warren County Chamber Alliance submitted a request to the county’s delegation of state legislators seeking about $8.25 million for 14 projects.

Nearly all the projects submitted received some state funding. One project for the city of Lebanon to improve central business district parking had sought state funding but did not receive any in this cycle.

The Chamber Alliance is a collaboration of five Warren County chambers of commerce from Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Waynesville and Little Miami, plus the county Port Authority, designed to support the county’s business community.

The Chamber Alliance created a task force “to prioritize and speak to the county’s needs in the context of our current constituency and local-led plans for our future,” according to a letter signed by Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto, who chaired the 12-member task force.

Pozzuto said the county received about the same amount of funding as it did in the previous cycle.

“Three million in funding is better than not getting any funding,” he said.