13-year-old gunshot victim in St. Clair Twp. is flown to Dayton hospital

A 13-year-old who was shot Wednesday evening in Butler County was flown to a Dayton hospital.
The shooting was reported in the 4200 block of Hamilton Trenton Road in St. Clair Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The young teen was taken in unknown condition by a CareFlight medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital.
We are working to learn more about what led to the shooting and will update this report.
In Other News
1
Details released in death of assisted living resident found in...
2
Urbana man wins free Cane’s chicken for a year in Springfield
3
‘Voices of America Country Music Fest’ returns to West Chester with...
4
Cable man dies after crashing into tow truck on Ohio 4 in Clark County
5
McCrabb: Middie goes from volunteering at TV Middletown to shooting...
About the Author